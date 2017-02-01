What's New
-
No. 5 New London falls by five in Danville
-
Tiger girls fall late to Danville in SEISC ...
-
Mt. Pleasant girls fall on road to 5A power ...
-
Companies, universities with early reading ...
-
Henry County Law Enforcement call log
-
Fake $100 bill passed at café
-
Supervisors, architect want decision on jail ...
-
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra to present silent ...
-
Dear Abby - Husband looking to have an affair
-
Julius D. “JD” Smith
Featured Video
Elijah Johnson's game winning shot against Webster
Sports
Lifestyles
Obituaries
-
Julius D. “JD” SmithFeb 01Julius D. “JD” Smith, 77, of rural Bonaparte, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at University of Iowa Hospitals, in Iowa City. A memorial service ...
-
Earnestine T. BoosJan 31Earnestine T. Boos, 89, of Keosauqua, and formerly of Indianola and Des Moines, died on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Keosauqua Health Care Center. In ...
-
Arthur William MenkeJan 31Arthur William Menke, 91, of West Point, died on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at the Great River Hospice House, in West Burlington. His body has been ...
-
Lloyd A. OrrFeb 01Lloyd A. Orr, 93, of Mt. Pleasant, died on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Park Place Elder Living. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017, ...
-
Marlise R. DunblazierJan 31Mrs. Marlise R. Dunblazier, 92, of Mount Pleasant, IA, formerly of Burlington and LaHarpe, IL, passed away at 3:35 PM Sunday, January 29, 2017, at ...
-
H. Lucille WilleyJan 31H. Lucille Willey, 95, of New London, died on Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at New London Specialty Care. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., ...
Announcements
-
Case Justus WeselyJan 31Jason and Renee Wesely, of Salem, celebrated the birth of their son, Case Justus Wesely, on Jan. 6, 2017, at Ft. Madison Community Hospital. He ...
-
Raylee Marie MorrowJan 13Tad and Brittany Morrow, of Burlington, celebrated the birth of their daughter, Raylee Marie Morrow, on Nov. 13, 2016, at Great River Medical ...
-
Elias Eugene CoffinJan 06Phil and Jonica Coffin, of Mt. Pleasant, celebrated the birth of their son, Elias Eugene Coffin, on Dec. 30, 2016, at Henry County Health Center, ...
-
Cohen Jack NellingJan 24Charles Nelling and Courtney Huston, of Winfield, celebrated the birth of their son, Cohen Jack Nelling, on Jan. 14, 2017, at Henry County Health ...
-
Merrick Lee DavisJan 10Marcus and Brittany Davis, of Wayland, celebrated the birth of their son, Merrick Lee Davis, on Jan. 5, 2017, at Henry County Health Center, in ...