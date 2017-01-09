What's New
-
Henry County Law Enforcement call log
-
Branstad: Chinese ambassadorship an ...
-
Main Street Mt. Pleasant is starting off on ...
-
Panther boys beat Central Lee on the road
-
Sen. Rich Taylor says bipartisanship can ...
-
Mt. Pleasant boys blow past rival Washington
-
Local student artists needed for Iowa Junior ...
-
Fredric J. Eden
-
Dear Abby- Plotting against ex keeps woman ...
-
Seven Mt. Pleasant students selected to SE ...
Featured Video
Elijah Johnson's game winning shot against Webster
Sports
Lifestyles
Obituaries
-
Fredric J. EdenJan 09Fredric J. Eden, 88, of Keosauqua, and formerly of Bonaparte and Farmington, died on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Veterans’ Hospital, in Iowa City. Fun...
-
Bertha Belle McBrideJan 09Bertha Belle McBride, 95, of Farmington, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the Clark County Nursing Home, in Kahoka, Mo. Friends called from 2 to 5 ...
-
Margaret MooreJan 09Margaret Moore, 94, died at her home on Jan. 4, 2017. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, at 11 a.m., at Finley Chapel. Visitation ...
-
Terry D. DerbyJan 09Terry D. Derby, 61, of rural Fairfield, died on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at the Jefferson County Hospital, in Fairfield. Funeral services will be ...
-
Keith Wendell JonesJan 09Keith Wendell Jones, 86, of Winfield, died on Jan. 7, 2017, at Sunrise Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, in Winfield. The funeral service ...
-
Stanley Robert SloanJan 09Stanley Robert Sloan, 46, of Knoxville, died on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, beginning at 1 p.m., at ...
Announcements
-
Elias Eugene CoffinJan 06Phil and Jonica Coffin, of Mt. Pleasant, celebrated the birth of their son, Elias Eugene Coffin, on Dec. 30, 2016, at Henry County Health Center, ...
-
Nichols - PeacockDec 15Brittany Dawn Nichols, of Mt. Pleasant, and formerly of Stronghurst, Ill., and Thomas Patrick Peacock, of Mt. Pleasant, and formerly of Davenport, ...
-
Levi Dewayne WeberDec 30Leah and Robert Weber, of Wayland, celebrated the birth of their son, Levi Dewayne Weber, on Dec. 24, 2016, at Henry County Health Center, in Mt. ...